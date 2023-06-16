Wanchain (WAN) Hits Market Cap of $34.63 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. Wanchain has a market cap of $34.63 million and $336,793.96 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000671 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00043907 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00033232 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00015110 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004631 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000728 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,689,125 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

