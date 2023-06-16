Want Want China (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $31.62

Shares of Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.62 and last traded at $31.62, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.62.

Want Want China Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.39.

About Want Want China

(Get Rating)

Want Want China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells food and beverages. The company operates through four segments: Rice Crackers, Dairy Products and Beverages, Snack Foods, and Other Products. It offers sugar coated crackers, savoury crackers, fried crackers, and gift packs; flavored milk, room temperature yogurt, yogurt drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, juice and sports drinks, herbal tea, and milk powder; candies, popsicles, ball cakes and jellies, beans, nuts, and other snacks; and wine and other food products.

