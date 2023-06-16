Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.73.

WMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Warner Music Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Warner Music Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Shares of WMG stock opened at $26.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.60. Warner Music Group has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $38.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.62.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 192.79% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Warner Music Group will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Warner Music Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter worth about $486,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Warner Music Group by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Warner Music Group by 1,416.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Warner Music Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,357,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,922,000 after acquiring an additional 24,192 shares in the last quarter. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

