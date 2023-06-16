Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Plans $0.56 Quarterly Dividend

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th.

Washington Trust Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Washington Trust Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 73.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Washington Trust Bancorp to earn $2.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.7%.

NASDAQ:WASH traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.05. 280,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,228. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $55.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $477.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.70.

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $82.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.10 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 23.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WASH. Piper Sandler upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Washington Trust Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WASH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 27.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

