WAX (WAXP) Achieves Market Cap of $138.58 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. One WAX coin can now be bought for about $0.0418 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a market capitalization of $138.58 million and $1.68 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAXP is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,999,267,395 coins and its circulating supply is 3,316,612,667 coins. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,998,954,772.938551 with 3,316,300,065.721172 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.0406913 USD and is up 0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $2,627,773.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

