Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Shares Bought by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) by 3,344.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFRD. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Weatherford International by 317.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,930 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Weatherford International by 465.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,143,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,232,000 after acquiring an additional 941,426 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Weatherford International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,991,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Weatherford International by 274.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 641,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,570,000 after acquiring an additional 469,941 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Weatherford International by 1,567.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 409,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,218,000 after acquiring an additional 384,789 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Weatherford International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Weatherford International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Weatherford International news, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $861,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,616.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Weatherford International news, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $861,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,616.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Girish Saligram sold 50,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $3,011,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 894,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,103,900.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WFRD opened at $61.67 on Friday. Weatherford International plc has a 12 month low of $16.96 and a 12 month high of $70.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weatherford International plc will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weatherford International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weatherford International plc engages in the provision of equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Evaluation (DRE), Well Construction and Completions (WCC) and Production and Intervention (PRI). The DRE segment offers managed pressure drilling, drilling services, wire line, and drilling fluids.

