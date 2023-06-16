Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ: ASO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/7/2023 – Academy Sports and Outdoors had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $70.00.

6/7/2023 – Academy Sports and Outdoors had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $80.00 to $70.00.

6/7/2023 – Academy Sports and Outdoors had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $55.00.

6/7/2023 – Academy Sports and Outdoors had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $85.00 to $75.00.

6/7/2023 – Academy Sports and Outdoors had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $73.00 to $65.00.

6/7/2023 – Academy Sports and Outdoors had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $75.00 to $60.00.

6/5/2023 – Academy Sports and Outdoors had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $61.00.

5/1/2023 – Academy Sports and Outdoors had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $70.00 to $73.00.

4/28/2023 – Academy Sports and Outdoors is now covered by analysts at Gordon Haskett. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $49.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.86 and a twelve month high of $69.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Academy Sports and Outdoors

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 5.14%.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, President Michael P. Mullican sold 65,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $3,312,069.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 109,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,363.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, President Michael P. Mullican sold 65,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $3,312,069.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 109,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,363.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,864,054.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 30.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 424,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,726,000 after acquiring an additional 98,947 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 7.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 874,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,089,000 after acquiring an additional 59,431 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Featured Articles

