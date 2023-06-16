Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Buys Shares of 18,922 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,000. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $15,610,560,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of STIP stock opened at $97.80 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.04 and a 12-month high of $102.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.45 and a 200-day moving average of $97.96.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

