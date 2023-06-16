Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Invests $424,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,039 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after buying an additional 51,083,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,939,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intel by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Intel by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $390,492,000 after buying an additional 8,080,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $35.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.19. The company has a market cap of $149.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $40.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.