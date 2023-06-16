Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Invests $532,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,419 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $481,262,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $392,000. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $1,732,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,051,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ META opened at $281.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $283.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.51.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on META. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.07.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $198,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,922 shares in the company, valued at $9,878,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $198,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,878,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $501,756.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,967.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,749 shares of company stock worth $9,119,323 in the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

