Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Purchases New Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 35,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,639,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,827,000 after purchasing an additional 616,540 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,251,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,330,000 after acquiring an additional 282,947 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,876,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,486,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,571,000 after purchasing an additional 907,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,027,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,504,000 after buying an additional 400,378 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $24.30 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $19.43 and a 12-month high of $24.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.90.

