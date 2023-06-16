Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Takes $591,000 Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $244.79 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $217.12 and a 52-week high of $259.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $243.10 and a 200 day moving average of $243.39.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

