WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Price Performance
WYY opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. WidePoint has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.04.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The technology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $23.34 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of WidePoint
WidePoint Company Profile
WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of Technology Management as a Service (TMaaS). The firm is involved in providing managed services for government and commercial clients that include identity management, secure mobility managed services, telecom lifecycle management, digital billing and analytics, and Information Technology as a service (ITaaS).
Further Reading
