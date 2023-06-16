WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Price Performance

WYY opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. WidePoint has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.04.

Get WidePoint alerts:

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The technology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $23.34 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of WidePoint

WidePoint Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in WidePoint by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 34,072 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of WidePoint by 94.5% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 68,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 33,113 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of WidePoint by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new position in WidePoint in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in WidePoint in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of Technology Management as a Service (TMaaS). The firm is involved in providing managed services for government and commercial clients that include identity management, secure mobility managed services, telecom lifecycle management, digital billing and analytics, and Information Technology as a service (ITaaS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.