WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.85

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and traded as low as $1.81. WidePoint shares last traded at $1.89, with a volume of 60,637 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

WidePoint Stock Up 1.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.04.

WidePoint ( NYSEAMERICAN:WYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The technology company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $23.34 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in WidePoint in the first quarter worth $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in WidePoint by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in WidePoint by 9.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 34,072 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in WidePoint by 94.5% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 68,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 33,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of Technology Management as a Service (TMaaS). The firm is involved in providing managed services for government and commercial clients that include identity management, secure mobility managed services, telecom lifecycle management, digital billing and analytics, and Information Technology as a service (ITaaS).

