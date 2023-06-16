Wilks Brothers, Llc Purchases 8,895 Shares of Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Stock

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Rating) major shareholder Wilks Brothers, Llc acquired 8,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $19,835.85. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,847,330 shares in the company, valued at $42,029,545.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Wilks Brothers, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Wilks Brothers, Llc acquired 4,166 shares of Dawson Geophysical stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $9,040.22.

Dawson Geophysical Stock Performance

Dawson Geophysical stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,660. Dawson Geophysical has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.80. The company has a market cap of $47.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dawson Geophysical

Dawson Geophysical ( NASDAQ:DWSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 38.07% and a negative return on equity of 50.42%. The firm had revenue of $29.41 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dawson Geophysical stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 95,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.40% of Dawson Geophysical at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Dawson Geophysical Company Profile

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

