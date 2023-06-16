Wojak Finance Price Up 5.8% Over Last Week (WOJ)

Wojak Finance (WOJ) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 16th. In the last week, Wojak Finance has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. Wojak Finance has a total market capitalization of $25.81 million and approximately $39,356.76 worth of Wojak Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wojak Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wojak Finance

Wojak Finance was first traded on September 20th, 2021. Wojak Finance’s total supply is 4,881,768,291 tokens. Wojak Finance’s official Twitter account is @wojfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wojak Finance is woj.finance. The official message board for Wojak Finance is medium.com/@wojtoken.

Buying and Selling Wojak Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The $WOJ token is a charity token, it's designed to help educate users to learn to earn, #WojakToken is based on the BEP20 standard. Using $WOJ tokens the holders can enjoy multiple benefits from within the wojak finance ecosystem, as it may be used as the governance token in the future.”

