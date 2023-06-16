World Mobile Token Price Tops $0.11 (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. In the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. World Mobile Token has a total market cap of $44.91 million and approximately $393,632.72 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One World Mobile Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000404 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00043981 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00033246 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00015147 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004630 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000729 BTC.

World Mobile Token Token Profile

World Mobile Token (CRYPTO:WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 423,246,321 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchain

The primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.”

World Mobile Token Token Trading

