Wrapped Cardano Trading 13.9% Lower Over Last Week (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Wrapped Cardano has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion and $7,193.46 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. One Wrapped Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000997 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Cardano Profile

Wrapped Cardano’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 35,889,872,798 coins and its circulating supply is 34,914,531,252 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. Wrapped Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 35,889,872,797.596 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.26255732 USD and is down -1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $31,590.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

