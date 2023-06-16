XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Director Sells $85,120.00 in Stock

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) Director Allison Landry sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $85,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,752. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:XPO traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.60. 2,486,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,916,800. XPO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.75.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. XPO had a return on equity of 39.93% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XPO. Citigroup upgraded XPO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. 58.com restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of XPO in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on XPO from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on XPO in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on XPO from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its stake in XPO by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $524,187,000 after buying an additional 2,925,000 shares in the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC lifted its stake in XPO by 308.0% in the 1st quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 2,543,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,126,000 after buying an additional 1,919,866 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in XPO in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,745,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in XPO in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,825,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in XPO by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,077,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,167,000 after buying an additional 1,034,354 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

