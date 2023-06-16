XYO Achieves Market Cap of $43.62 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. During the last week, XYO has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. XYO has a market cap of $43.62 million and $383,508.14 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005328 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00017778 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00018473 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015258 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,277.09 or 1.00032823 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002503 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00347676 USD and is up 0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $333,625.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.