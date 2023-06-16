Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.15

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.15 and last traded at $17.25, with a volume of 60811 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on YARIY shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $428.33.

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

Yara International ASA Stock Up 2.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.53.

Yara International ASA Increases Dividend

Yara International ASA ( OTCMKTS:YARIY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 25.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $2.1375 dividend. This is a positive change from Yara International ASA’s previous dividend of $0.37. This represents a dividend yield of 13.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Yara International ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.02%.

About Yara International ASA

(Get Rating)

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.