Zacks Research Weighs in on Antero Midstream Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Antero Midstream in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.78 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Antero Midstream’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $259.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.58 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 17.56%.

Antero Midstream Trading Up 1.4 %

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.64. Antero Midstream has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $11.61.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $200,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,486.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $3,141,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,060,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,105,843.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 19,600 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,486.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AM. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 314.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 176,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 133,911 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 208,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 18.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 479,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 75,149 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Stories

