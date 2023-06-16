ZClassic Price Tops $0.0358 on Major Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. ZClassic has a market cap of $332,730.26 and $15.26 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0358 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00095379 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00042613 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00023817 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

