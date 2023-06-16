ZClassic (ZCL) Achieves Market Cap of $332,698.10

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 16th. ZClassic has a market cap of $332,698.10 and $14.86 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0358 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00094540 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00042334 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00024343 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

