ZClassic (ZCL) Hits 1-Day Volume of $11.86

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.0347 or 0.00000136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a total market cap of $322,536.45 and $11.86 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded down 10.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00094638 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00044311 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00024315 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

