Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) Short Interest Down 30.8% in May

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200,200 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the May 15th total of 289,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,501,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Zion Oil & Gas Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ZNOG opened at $0.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09. Zion Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.30.
Zion Oil & Gas Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zion Oil & Gas (ZNOG)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for Zion Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zion Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.