ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.70.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ZI opened at $28.40 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $20.33 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 113.60, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Activity

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $300.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.91 million. Analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $750,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 581,171 shares in the company, valued at $14,546,710.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $750,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 581,171 shares in the company, valued at $14,546,710.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $264,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,172,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,028,398.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,236,400. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 169.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

