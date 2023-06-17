1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

1st Source Stock Performance

Shares of 1st Source stock opened at $45.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.64. 1st Source has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $59.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.91.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $92.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.60 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 29.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that 1st Source will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

1st Source Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at 1st Source

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is 25.60%.

In related news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.74 per share, with a total value of $40,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 47,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,676.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1st Source

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of 1st Source by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 36,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in 1st Source by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 36,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 9,648 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisition financing.

