22nd Century Group Reaffirms Reiterates Rating for Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PERI. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Perion Network from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Perion Network from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perion Network in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Perion Network from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.80.

NASDAQ PERI opened at $33.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.25. Perion Network has a 52 week low of $17.19 and a 52 week high of $42.75.

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $145.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.65 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 20.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Perion Network will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the first quarter worth $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Perion Network during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Perion Network in the first quarter valued at $61,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America (mainly US), Europe, and Other. The firm solutions include Publisher Platform, Search Monetization, SORT-Cookieless Targeting, High Impact Creative, and Actionable Monitoring.

