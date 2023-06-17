AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the May 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AB Electrolux (publ) Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ELUXY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,121. AB Electrolux has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $34.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -150.63 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that AB Electrolux will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

ELUXY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Handelsbanken downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Longbow Research raised AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

