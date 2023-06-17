AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the May 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
AB Electrolux (publ) Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of ELUXY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,121. AB Electrolux has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $34.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -150.63 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.
AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that AB Electrolux will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile
Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AB Electrolux (publ) (ELUXY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.