Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,846 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $106.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $184.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $115.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ABT. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.26.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

