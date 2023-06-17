abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Short Interest Up 32.3% in May

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,400 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the May 15th total of 66,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 272,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Stock Performance

Shares of AWP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,972. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.06. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $5.46.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.40%.

Institutional Trading of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

About abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 62,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 32,619 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 97,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 178.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 42,136 shares during the last quarter.

Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

