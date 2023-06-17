Acala Token Market Cap Hits $29.17 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Acala Token has a total market cap of $29.17 million and approximately $13.72 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Acala Token has traded 24% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Acala Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0411 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005343 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00017728 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00018579 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015111 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26,410.08 or 1.00006440 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002489 BTC.

ACA is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 710,188,889 coins. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 710,188,889 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.04296803 USD and is up 24.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $8,759,828.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

