Accelera Innovations (OTCMKTS:ACNV) versus Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) Critical Survey

Accelera Innovations (OTCMKTS:ACNV – Get Rating) and Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Accelera Innovations and Minerva Surgical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accelera Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A Minerva Surgical 1 0 1 0 2.00

Minerva Surgical has a consensus price target of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 266.43%.

Risk & Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Accelera Innovations has a beta of 4.66, meaning that its stock price is 366% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minerva Surgical has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

65.1% of Minerva Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Minerva Surgical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Accelera Innovations and Minerva Surgical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accelera Innovations N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Minerva Surgical $50.29 million 0.96 -$34.11 million ($0.92) -0.30

Accelera Innovations has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Minerva Surgical.

Profitability

This table compares Accelera Innovations and Minerva Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accelera Innovations N/A N/A N/A Minerva Surgical -66.54% -133.27% -41.62%

About Accelera Innovations

Accelera Innovations, Inc., a healthcare service company, focuses on the development of Internet-based software in the United States. The company's Accelera Technology, an Internet-based software platform enhances the functionality and performance of healthcare services through making clinical healthcare data available to healthcare consumers. It also provides billing, practice management, and administrative services to doctors and other clinicians, as well as home health services to patients in Chicago. The company was formerly known as Accelerated Acquisitions IV, Inc. and changed its name to Accelera Innovations, Inc. in October 2011. Accelera Innovations, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

About Minerva Surgical

Minerva Surgical, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company provides Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps. Its devices are utilized by obstetrician-gynecologists in various medical treatment settings, including hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and physician offices. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

