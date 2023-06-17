Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER) Short Interest Update

Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the May 15th total of 13,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Accretion Acquisition Price Performance

Accretion Acquisition stock opened at $10.36 on Friday. Accretion Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $10.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.23.

Get Accretion Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Accretion Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENER. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Accretion Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Accretion Acquisition by 76.2% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 174,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 75,700 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Accretion Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,914,000. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in shares of Accretion Acquisition by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 421,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 171,463 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Accretion Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,174,000. 71.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accretion Acquisition

Accretion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy value chain, including upstream, water management, gas and vapor capture, energy transition related systems, midstream, oil and gas-related software, commodity risk management, or oil and gas services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accretion Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accretion Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.