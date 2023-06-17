ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Short Interest Update

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the May 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 907,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADTN. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on ADTRAN from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered ADTRAN from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Argus dropped their price target on ADTRAN from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered ADTRAN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ADTRAN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.63.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADTRAN

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADTN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 42.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,571,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $226,571,000 after buying an additional 3,450,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 43.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,539,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,629,000 after buying an additional 2,298,501 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in ADTRAN by 40.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,328,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,596,000 after purchasing an additional 672,282 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in ADTRAN by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,811,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,039,000 after purchasing an additional 576,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP grew its stake in ADTRAN by 406.3% in the first quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 574,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,111,000 after purchasing an additional 461,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADTRAN Price Performance

Shares of ADTN stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. ADTRAN has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $25.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.89. The company has a market cap of $844.75 million, a PE ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 1.38.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $323.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that ADTRAN will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

ADTRAN Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is -75.00%.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

Recommended Stories

