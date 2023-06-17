Advance Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises 0.7% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FMB. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 82,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after buying an additional 6,333 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 144.8% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 8,676 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 686.3% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 190,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 165,919 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 335,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,785,000 after purchasing an additional 32,252 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FMB opened at $50.62 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.68.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

