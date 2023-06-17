Advance Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PureCycle Technologies were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,743 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 8,096 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PureCycle Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

PCT stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $10.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PureCycle Technologies ( NYSE:PCT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts forecast that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

