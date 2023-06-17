Advance Capital Management Inc. Has $383,000 Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO opened at $51.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $52.97.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

