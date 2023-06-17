Advance Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Advance Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.14 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $104.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.84 and a 200 day moving average of $98.82.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

