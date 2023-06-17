Advance Capital Management Inc. Purchases 123,273 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,355,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,273 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers accounts for 26.8% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Advance Capital Management Inc. owned 1.91% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $150,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1,175.0% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 212.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $47.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12-month low of $38.34 and a 12-month high of $49.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.74.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.211 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

