Advance Capital Management Inc. Takes $227,000 Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.31. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $99.96 and a 52-week high of $100.61.

