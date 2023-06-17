Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

AGLE has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Lifesci Capital lowered Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aeglea BioTherapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.88.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AGLE opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.74. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $1.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,678.20% and a negative return on equity of 132.05%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 283.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 430,576 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 600,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 206,435 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 521,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 98,001 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 409,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 178,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

