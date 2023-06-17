Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2023

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLEGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

AGLE has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Lifesci Capital lowered Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aeglea BioTherapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.88.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AGLE opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.74. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $1.56.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLEGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,678.20% and a negative return on equity of 132.05%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 283.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 430,576 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 600,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 206,435 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 521,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 98,001 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 409,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 178,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.