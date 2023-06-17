aelf Hits Market Capitalization of $163.23 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 17th. aelf has a total market cap of $163.23 million and $4.17 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000993 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get aelf alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009483 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002829 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000030 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001108 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 621,904,541 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.