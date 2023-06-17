AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Short Interest Down 22.4% in May

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 846,300 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the May 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Kirton sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $60,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,569,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,547,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 50.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AerSale

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASLE. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of AerSale by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of AerSale by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AerSale by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AerSale by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of AerSale by 149.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AerSale Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ASLE shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of AerSale from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of AerSale in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AerSale from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

ASLE stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,428. AerSale has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $21.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.79 million, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 0.40.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). AerSale had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $78.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.51 million. Equities analysts expect that AerSale will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerSale Company Profile

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

