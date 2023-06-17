AFC Gamma, Inc. (AFCG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on July 14th

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

AFC Gamma Price Performance

AFCG stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.06. 395,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,163. The company has a market capitalization of $267.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.90. AFC Gamma has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.95.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.20 million. AFC Gamma had a net margin of 43.99% and a return on equity of 16.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AFC Gamma will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of AFC Gamma

In related news, CEO Leonard M. Tannenbaum purchased 51,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.45 per share, for a total transaction of $536,179.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,633,527 shares in the company, valued at $37,970,357.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other AFC Gamma news, CEO Leonard M. Tannenbaum bought 87,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $873,293.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,502,218 shares in the company, valued at $35,092,224.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Leonard M. Tannenbaum bought 51,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.45 per share, with a total value of $536,179.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,633,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,970,357.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 140,464 shares of company stock worth $1,429,692. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFCG. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 347.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 4,483.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 56.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AFCG shares. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of AFC Gamma from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of AFC Gamma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of AFC Gamma from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their target price on shares of AFC Gamma from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of AFC Gamma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Further Reading

