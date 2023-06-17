Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Director Thomas J. Leonard Sells 27,558 Shares

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) Director Thomas J. Leonard sold 27,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $475,926.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 900,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,558,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Agiliti Stock Performance

Agiliti stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 191.02, a PEG ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Agiliti, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $22.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.09.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Agiliti had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $299.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Agiliti’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Agiliti by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Agiliti by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Agiliti by 27.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Agiliti by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,334,000 after purchasing an additional 42,636 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agiliti during the first quarter worth $269,000.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc engages in manufacturing, management, maintenance, and mobilization of mission-critical, regulated, reusable medical devices. It also offers comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

