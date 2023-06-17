Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CTO Robert Blumofe Sells 7,238 Shares

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CTO Robert Blumofe sold 7,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total value of $659,960.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,488.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AKAM opened at $91.50 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $98.81. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 625.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.