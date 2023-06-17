Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,250,000 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the May 15th total of 6,970,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds during the third quarter worth $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Allbirds by 82.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,789 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in Allbirds by 226.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,934 shares during the last quarter. 33.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BIRD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.33. 1,920,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,657. Allbirds has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.96.

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $54.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.16 million. Allbirds had a negative net margin of 39.62% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Allbirds will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BIRD shares. William Blair downgraded shares of Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird cut Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Guggenheim lowered Allbirds from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Allbirds from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allbirds currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.40.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

