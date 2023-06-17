Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Receives $58.44 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.85.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim raised Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Institutional Trading of Alliant Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Trading Down 0.0 %

LNT opened at $53.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.09. Alliant Energy has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $64.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.35%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.